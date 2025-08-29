  • home icon
  Update on Hall of Famer Being Banned from WWE Because of Bryan Danielson - Reports

Update on Hall of Famer Being Banned from WWE Because of Bryan Danielson - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 29, 2025
Bryan Danielson
Bryan Danielson is a former AEW World Champion (source: AEW's X account)

A Hall of Famer hasn't appeared on WWE TV in a while. She could reportedly be banned from the company because of Bryan Danielson.

After wrestling for WWE for several years, Bryan Danielson jumped ship to AEW in September 2021. He found a lot of success in the Jacksonville-based promotion. He even won the World Championship and was able to celebrate in the ring with his wife, Brie Bella. Danielson has previously stated what that moment meant for him. However, it appears Bella might be getting punished due to his association with Tony Khan's company.

While Nikki Bella made her WWE return earlier this year and was even part of Evolution, Brie Bella was nowhere to be seen. This caused speculation that the Stamford-based promotion is unhappy with the Hall of Famer. According to reports from Fightful Select, there are people on Facebook claiming that Brie is "banned" from the sports entertainment juggernaut because of Danielson. However, that is not the case. Bella just hasn't been used yet.

Nigel McGuinness Claims Bryan Danielson's Career is Over

There has been a lot of speculation over Bryan Danielson's in-ring career for the past year. He seemingly competed in his final match against Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. However, he returned at All In: Texas and helped Hangman Page dethrone Mox. This further fuelled rumors of an in-ring return for The American Dragon.

Danielson was part of the commentary team for Forbidden Door. During the show, Nigel McGuinness didn't waste the chance to take some shots at his longtime rival, claiming that his career was over.

"Clam Digger. Late Danielson. His career is over. Goodbye, Dragon!” Nigel said.

It will be interesting to see if The American Dragon will ever step back into the ring again for another match in the future.

