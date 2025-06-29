Earlier this year, WWE had reportedly asked Netflix for a modified version of the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer, excluding MJF, for them to air on RAW. The request was granted by Netflix and drew worldwide criticism from wrestling fans. Now, a new update has come to light around the possibility of The Salt of the Earth taking legal action against the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Earlier this year, MJF was officially confirmed as one of the cast members for the upcoming Hollywood movie Happy Gilmore 2, headlined by Adam Sandler. The film also features WWE stars Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella in small roles. Earlier, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE had specifically asked Netflix for a modified version of the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer (without MJF) to air during their recent taping of RAW.

However, on the latest Fightful Q&A, insider Sean Ross Sapp dismissed the possibility of legal action. When asked whether Friedman could have grounds to sue WWE, Sapp replied:

"No, and I don't think he would care. It's lame and petty, but largely harmless and just isn't a thing that really matters."

While neither Friedman nor his team has commented on this situation, it will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth uses this development to his advantage as a means to diss WWE in a future promo.

MJF will feature in Casino Gauntlet Qualification match on Dynamite 300

Last week, Tony Khan announced the return of the Men's/Women's Casino Gauntlet Matches at All In. Now, the Jacksonville-based promotion has confirmed that Friedman will participate in one of the men's qualifying bouts.

AEW took to X/Twitter to announce this match and wrote:

''This Wednesday, 7/2! #AEWDynamite 300 LIVE, 8ET/7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax. 4-Way Match [sic] for the #2 Spot in the #AEWAllInTexas Casino Gauntlet! @BrodyxKing vs. @The_MJF vs. @Bowens_Official vs. @ARealFoxx! Don't miss Dynamite 300 LIVE on TBS + MAX this Wednesday, 7/2!!"

The Salt of the Earth will join Mark Briscoe as the second participant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match should he get past his opponents on Wednesday.

