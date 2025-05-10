Update on MJF's status for AEW All In Texas - Reports

MJF is back in the spotlight as AEW rolls into the summer months with momentum. The company's biggest event of the year, All In Texas, is on the horizon, but The Salt of the Earth doesn't have a clear path to the show yet.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been involved with The Hurt Syndicate lately, and the promotion has teased his addition to the villainous faction. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin currently hold the AEW World Tag Team Championship, and after FTR's heel turn at Dynasty last month, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are expected to challenge them for the titles at some point.

Stokely is now managing FTR, which could make for a trios tag team match if Maxwell joins The Hurt Syndicate. A fan asked Sean Ross Sapp if this was a likely matchup for All In Texas, but in the latest Fightful Select Q&A, Sapp said he didn't think it would happen and that he doesn't currently know what the plans are for Friedman and The Hurt Syndicate.

In the Q&A, he revealed that the idea of a reunited Adam Copeland and Christian Cage facing FTR at All In Texas had been floated. That leaves The Hurt Syndicate without challengers for the moment. However, it can be assumed that MJF's program with the stable will continue at least until Double or Nothing later this month and potentially until All In on July 12.

MJF is still trying to join The Hurt Syndicate

After leading a couple of stables of his own, MJF set off on a solo path that ultimately led him to the AEW World Championship. Aside from his disastrous friendship with Adam Cole in 2023, The Wolf of Wrestling has been going it alone ever since. However, he's recently expressed interest in joining The Hurt Syndicate.

Unfortunately for the Long Island native, Bobby Lashley has prevented him from joining up. Friedman has worked hard to prove himself to Lashley, and he upped the ante last week by taking out Top Flight. MJF used this attack to prove that he "hurts people," which is The Hurt Syndicate's creed.

Lashley seemed impressed by the display, and Max is now waiting for his answer. Whether he'll be accepted into the villainous faction remains to be seen.

