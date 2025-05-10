Details on AEW's plan for Cope (fka Edge) at AEW All In - Reports

AEW could be setting up for a massive tag team showdown at All In: Texas involving Cope, who may reunite with a former tag team partner to face FTR in a blockbuster matchup.
According to an earlier report by Fightful Select, Cope is likely to be part of AEW’s historic All In event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. While no firm return date to television has been confirmed, the report states that Cope is expected back in time for the company's high-profile event, and he may team up with none other than Christian Cage.
Cope's (fka Edge) last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion came at Dynasty, where he teamed with FTR in a losing effort against The Death Riders before suffering a brutal post-match betrayal from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
Moreover, on a recent edition of the Fightful Weekly Q&A Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp addressed speculation surrounding FTR's possible opponents at All In, claiming that he'd heard about the idea of Copeland reuniting with Christian Cage to face FTR for a while.
The bout would mark the first time Cope and Cage team up in the Jacksonville-based promotion to reform a tag team that holds legendary status in the wrestling industry. Fans will no doubt hope that Tony Khan pulls the trigger on this exciting possibility.
Former AEW champion excited by the possibility of a Cope-Christian Cage reunion
While Adam Copeland (AKA Cope) remains off AEW TV, one of the promotion’s most dominant stars is eager to see what lies ahead for the legend, especially if it involves an iconic tag team reunion.
Speaking to Bill Apter in a recent interview for Sportskeeda, former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs expressed excitement over the idea of Cope reuniting with Christian Cage in the Tony Khan-led promotion.
"I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling, everything is strange in this world, you know that." [2:45 onwards].
Hobbs also voiced confidence in Cope's return, saying:
"I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back." [2:43 onwards]
Watch the full interview here:
AEW All In Texas will take place on July 12. Whether The Rated-R Superstar reunites with his longtime friend remains to be seen.