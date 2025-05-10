Details on AEW's plan for Cope (fka Edge) at AEW All In - Reports

AEW could be setting up for a massive tag team showdown at All In: Texas involving Cope, who may reunite with a former tag team partner to face FTR in a blockbuster matchup.

Ad

According to an earlier report by Fightful Select, Cope is likely to be part of AEW’s historic All In event at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. While no firm return date to television has been confirmed, the report states that Cope is expected back in time for the company's high-profile event, and he may team up with none other than Christian Cage.

Cope's (fka Edge) last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion came at Dynasty, where he teamed with FTR in a losing effort against The Death Riders before suffering a brutal post-match betrayal from Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Moreover, on a recent edition of the Fightful Weekly Q&A Podcast, Sean Ross Sapp addressed speculation surrounding FTR's possible opponents at All In, claiming that he'd heard about the idea of Copeland reuniting with Christian Cage to face FTR for a while.

The bout would mark the first time Cope and Cage team up in the Jacksonville-based promotion to reform a tag team that holds legendary status in the wrestling industry. Fans will no doubt hope that Tony Khan pulls the trigger on this exciting possibility.

Ad

Former AEW champion excited by the possibility of a Cope-Christian Cage reunion

While Adam Copeland (AKA Cope) remains off AEW TV, one of the promotion’s most dominant stars is eager to see what lies ahead for the legend, especially if it involves an iconic tag team reunion.

Speaking to Bill Apter in a recent interview for Sportskeeda, former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs expressed excitement over the idea of Cope reuniting with Christian Cage in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Ad

"I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling, everything is strange in this world, you know that." [2:45 onwards].

Hobbs also voiced confidence in Cope's return, saying:

"I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back." [2:43 onwards]

Ad

Watch the full interview here:

AEW All In Texas will take place on July 12. Whether The Rated-R Superstar reunites with his longtime friend remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More