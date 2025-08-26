Orange Cassidy hasn't been seen in AEW for a while now, but a new update regarding his return might excite his fans.Orange Cassidy is arguably one of the top babyfaces in AEW. However, it's been months since he performed in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The last time we saw him in action was on the March 19, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where he competed in a four-way match against Ricochet, &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis. Cassidy reportedly suffered a torn labrum during the match. The two-time AEW International Champion has since undergone surgery and been on the road to recovery. Now, a new update states that Cassidy is close to making his impending return to the promotion. According to Fightful, the 41-year-old has been medically cleared to compete and will be back sooner than later. The star is not expected to miss the full length of what's left of 2025.AEW star Orange Cassidy says he's not a comic actIn a recent appearance on The Athletic, Orange Cassidy, who is known for his nonchalant character, stressed that he does not want to be labeled as a comedy wrestler. The former International Champion views wrestling as an art.He said:&quot;I don’t really like the term 'comedy wrestler' because I feel that professional wrestling is an art. This is the art I create, and art, to me, should generate emotions out of people. Those emotions could be laughter. They could also be joy; it could also be sadness; it could be regret; it could be depression. If I were just a comedic wrestler, would people really care? Would they be invested?&quot; [H/T: NoDQ.com]With both Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay injured, the Jacksonville-based promotion needs a strong babyface to step up, and Cassidy is an ideal candidate to fill that role.