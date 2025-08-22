5 AEW Stars Who Can Fill Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland’s Boots During Their Potential Time Off

AEW's roster has some of the most captivating and remarkable names in professional wrestling. However, in recent memory, many of its top attractions have been pushed to the sidelines due to injuries. Two top names are Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.The Aerial Assassin announced that he needed neck surgery on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, with a recent report stating that he is considering going under the knife in the near future. On the other hand, Swerve Strickland has reportedly been dealing with a torn meniscus since 2019 and might undergo surgery after further evaluation by the medical team. Should the duo take potential time off, here are the top five picks from the roster who can fill that gap.#5. RUSHRUSH has been one of the underrated attractions on the AEW roster. The world traveled Mexican wrestler has been featured in significant storylines, but not found his footing as a top star yet in the company. With the potential and talent he possesses, RUSH can be an excellent choice for All Elite Wrestling to position as a top attraction in the absence of Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland.#4. Beast MortosBeast Mortos has experienced an unexpected emergence in AEW recently. From main event matches to regular presence on their television programming, he is being positioned as a fixture. Moreover, many have speculated that his relationship with top AEW star Mercedes Mone has led to his newfound opportunities and success. Regardless of that being true, All Elite Wrestling can capitalize on Mortos' growing popularity and become a major star in the company.#3. Orange CassidyFreshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy has been a cornerstone for All Elite Wrestling for years now. He has battled some of the top names in the Jacksonville-based promotion and won titles like the International championship. However, he is yet to be presented as a legitimate top star like Swerve Strickland or Will Ospreay. With both stars possibly taking time off, this could be the right time for Cassidy's ascension to cement his status as a main event player for Tony Khan's promotion.#2. Daniel Garcia Daniel Garcia has garnered attention for his incredible in-ring acumen and captivating persona in AEW over the years. This led to him sharing the ring with legends like WWE Hall of Famer Cope, who once picked him to be a potential candidate for his future retirement match, and even winning the TNT title. Tony Khan should look no further than Garcia as the next top star of the roster, who has the potential to deliver, given the right push and opportunities in the company.#1. Darby AllinIf there is one name on the current AEW roster that deserves the main event spotlight like Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, it is Darby Allin. The face-painted star has been considered one of the four pillars of All Elite Wrestling since its inception in 2019. Moreover, he clinched an impeccable world record of climbing Mount Everest this year and returned to television at the All In Texas event. Tony Khan should capitalize on Allin's prestigious accolade and popularity among fans to push him significantly, which could also see him finally become the AEW World Champion.