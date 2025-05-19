AEW has several major storylines converging as the summer rolls in, but one top faction is still out of the picture. A recent report has shed some light on what fans can expect from Jay White and The Bang Bang Gang.

Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns quickly became a fan-favorite stable after joining forces, but the group has seen plenty of setbacks over the past few years. Robinson was injured in late 2024 and has been off television all year. Meanwhile, White was forced out of the Owen Hart Cup in April after also suffering an injury.

Austin & Colten Gunn, while not reported to be injured, haven't been seen in months, leaving no presence for The Bang Bang Gang on television. In a recent Q&A on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about their status.

Sapp claimed he hadn't heard anything about The Gunns, but Jay White was still recovering from his injury. Interestingly, Juice Robinson was reportedly nearing a return but was still waiting to be cleared by AEW.

AEW had big plans for Jay White before his injury

Jay White and his faction were originally heels, but they became so popular that Tony Khan turned them babyface. However, there were reportedly plans for The Switchblade to become a villain once again.

White was a featured star in the build to AEW Dynasty 2025, and Fightful reported in April that he may have played a part in the show's main event between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland if he hadn't gotten hurt.

The angle for White seemed to be a heel turn, which could have affected Dynasty's main event, presumably with The Switchblade attacking Swerve Strickland and causing him to lose his bid for Moxley's World Championship.

For now, The Bang Bang Gang remains sidelined. Whether they can climb back to the top of the company after their return remains to be seen.

