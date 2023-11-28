Update on whether MJF has to vacate the AEW World Title following his injury - Reports

MJF is currently the longest-reigning AEW World Champion, having carried the company for over a year.

Recently, the 27-year-old star deleted a tweet in which he noted several injuries he is suffering. He is also scheduled to face Samoa Joe for the title at Worlds End pay-per-view. This will not be the first time the Salt of the Earth will be wrestling inside the square circle despite being injured, as the latter has wrestled against Jungle Boy earlier.

As reported by F4WOnline, the star has a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will take rehab and stem cell treatment rather than surgery.

WCW Veteran Crowbar is a physical therapist who gave us an update on Twitter on whether the AEW Champion could wrestle.

"Depending on the size + location of the tear. (Which is not known) and how it affects his performance - MJF May be able to continue wrestling w/ just physical therapy + short term activity modification. If he was a pitcher, quarterback etc… - it’s a bigger issue," wrote Crowbar.

Expand Tweet

Disco Inferno wants MJF to sign with WWE

Maxwell has been vocal about starting a bidding war in 2024 after the latter's AEW contract expires.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco talked about how the 27-year-old star will immediately be a top star in the promotion.

"I think MJF has to go to WWE because if they let him this shtick, where he is talking about the great bidding war of 2024. Bro, if he goes to WWE after cutting his promo for two years, he's gonna be like be one of their top guys like right off, like automatically," said Disco Inferno.

Fans are eager to know where the latter will go, AEW or WWE.

Do you think the Salt of the Earth will retain his title at Worlds End? Let us know in the comments section below.