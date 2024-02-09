Vince McMahon controversy forced AEW to delay major announcement - Reports

Vince McMahon was the talk of the town recently due to the allegations against him. According to recent reports, AEW postponed its major announcement due to the McMahon controversy that shook up the wrestling world.

The announcement is supposedly of Mercedes Mone's signing, who is currently one of the top free agents in professional wrestling. The CEO is reportedly AEW-bound, as the recent teases have pointed towards the fact that she will be arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the controversy surrounding McMahon delayed Mercedes Mone's signing announcement:

"Mercedes Monè did sign with AEW several weeks back. The original announcement was scheduled for earlier but they moved it back because it would have gotten lost in all the Vince McMahon news," - WON.

Bill Apter claims WWE cannot erase Vince McMahon from history

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about the eye-opening allegations against former WWE President Vincent Kennedy McMahon, which led to his resignation from the TKO board.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter noted how it is impossible to erase McMahon from WWE's history even if he is proven guilty:

"I mean, you can't, you can't, you won't be able to erase him. A lot of people, and I am one of them, thank the whole NWO era for McMahon coming up with this whole Attitude Era thing that started beating 'em. This is amazing. The genius of him to help create this thing, and Austin was perfect. Vince McMahon was the best character heel I have ever seen. From the Bret Hart Shawn Michaels scr*wjob, all the way forward." [37:02 onwards]

Mr. McMahon single-handedly changed the entire landscape of professional wrestling or sports entertainment in the 90s and made WWE what it is today. It will be intriguing to see what the company does if the allegations are proven to be true.

