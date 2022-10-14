Vince McMahon reportedly 'wasn't interested' in bringing former Divas Champion back to WWE under his regime

It's been reported that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't interested in bringing Saraya back into the fold.

The former Divas Champion was forced to retire in 2017 after suffering a severe neck injury in a spot with Sasha Banks. She was with the company until departing earlier this year, filling a variety of roles both as on-screen General Manager of SmackDown and as a host for shows such as WWE Backstage.

Fightful Select has reported on rumors that the promotion enlisted several doctors in an attempt to get Saraya cleared to compete. However, Fightful noted that they have been told this was not true, and there was in fact no check for her to return to the ring at all.

Saraya is said to have gone out of her way to secure clearance herself, with three extensive health checks. According to the report, the regime led by Vince McMahon 'wasn't interested' in bringing her back and considered the case closed.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Saraya fires back at Jim Cornette for making comments about her signing with #AEW Saraya fires back at Jim Cornette for making comments about her signing with #AEW. https://t.co/d7j7pOm6nu

The former WWE star is reportedly cleared to compete in AEW

Saraya has brought an injection of star power into the AEW women's division since her Grand Slam debut. She debuted to confront former Women's Champion Britt Baker last month and has since gotten physical for the first time since 2017.

Following the segment, it was unsurprisingly reported that Saraya had been cleared to compete by AEW's Doc Sampson.

While she will undoubtedly take her time to make an eventual return to the ring, her clearance has lent to the idea that she is poised for a dream match with Britt Baker.

Saraya has also been positioned close to the current Interim Women's Champion, Toni Storm, so there is also the potential to explore a title match for her grand return.

Are you looking forward to Saraya wrestling again? Let us know in the comments below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes