Warner Bros. Discovery influencing Tony Khan's decision to bring back WWE veteran to AEW? - Reports

AEW President Tony Khan has taken his war with WWE to another level this year, and now it seems he could be bringing CM Punk back into the fold. But could Warner Bros. Discovery have a hand in this decision? Dave Meltzer recently seemed to have suggested this.

As the owner of the TNT Network, Warner Bros. has a massive influence on the decisions Khan could make since he'll likely have to keep the executives happy in order to continue airing AEW on the channel. So far, despite online fans' opinions, it seems that Tony Khan has maintained a positive relationship with the conglomerate.

In response to a Twitter user questioning Dave Meltzer about whether he believes Warner Bros. Discovery could be influencing Tony Khan's decision, the veteran seemed to suggest that it could potentially be a factor.

"It's Tony's decision and he has to take many things into account. WB is one of them," Meltzer tweeted.

CM Punk's potential return is also reportedly coinciding with a roster split, which is allegedly meant to ease tensions between those on the roster who are either allied or partial to the star, and those who are staunchly against him.

Jim Cornette believes that CM Punk will ultimately exit AEW as soon as his contract expires

Many fans were doubtful that The Second City Saint would ever return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. But with all the current rumors being reported, it seems that Punk could be back sooner than any initially expected.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran addressed rumors that The Elite are worried that CM Punk plans to drive them out of AEW, to which he made the bold claim that the star is simply waiting to exit the company.

"They think Punk’s trying to drive them out of the company? I guarantee you, CM Punk does not want to become an executive in that company for the rest of his life, he probably wants to wrestle another year, year-and-a-half, and get away from these f**king nutty people one time." [15:10 onward]

It remains to be seen if Punk's return will be a success, but it's notable that a roster split has to be implemented in order for this to happen. Fans won't want to miss out on AEW in the next few weeks, as we could possibly soon see hints towards this shift.

