What announcers were told to do at AEW All In following the CM Punk/Jack Perry incident - Reports

Anything can happen on live television, but it's safe to say that no one expected CM Punk and Jack Perry to have a fight before the biggest show in AEW history. But what did the announce team get told after the incident took place?

Punk and Perry got in to a physical altercation backstage shortly before the start of All In's main card, and some have speculated that the Straight Edge Superstar may quit the company.

This, of course, caused a lot of panic backstage as Punk was meant to open the show with his match against Samoa Joe. So in an attempt to make sure nothing seemed off, Dave Meltzer revealed in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the commentary team was told to stall for time while things got sorted out.

"While this was going on, the announcers and production people were told to stall because at this point nobody knew if Punk vs. Joe would happen. Nobody except those who saw the situation knew why, only told to stall before the first match." said Dave Meltzer

As fans at Wembley got to see Samoa Joe wrestle CM Punk, it's clear that the former AEW World Champion didn't quit the company and went on with his match. But what is next for the Straight Edge Superstar? Only time will tell!

CM Punk and Jack Perry are both reportedly suspended and will miss AEW All Out

While fans are still catching their breath after AEW All In, this Sunday in Chicago, Illinois, the company will host the fifth-annual All Out pay-per-view, and it looks as if CM Punk and Jack Perry won't be involved with the show.

It was reported earlier this week that Punk and Perry have both been suspended by All Elite Wrestling, and that they will both miss the pay-per-view this Sunday.

There is some hope for the fans in Chicago, as it was reported that Punk was meant to be involved in a high-profile match and that the former AEW World Champion could still be involved in the show some how, but that is unclear at the time of writing.

