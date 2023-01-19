Why AEW was 'banned' from hosting Jay Briscoe tribute on Dynamite - Reports

Jay Briscoe's death sent ripples through the wrestling industry, and while he wasn't signed to the AEW roster, fans expected some kind of tribute. Unfortunately, apart from a graphic, a few mentions, and stars wearing armbands, no tribute was given, and Dave Meltzer claims that Warner Media was behind this.

Alongside his brother Mark, Jay Briscoe recently defeated Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler at the ROH Final Battle 2022 to capture the promotion's Tag Team Championships for the 13th time. The bout was overwhelmingly well received online and tragically has become his final wrestling match.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that AEW was outright banned by Warner Media from using the entire show as a tribute to Jay Briscoe.

"There was a graphic at the start of the show and at the very end of the show there was a mention by Excalibur. A lot of the guys had armbands, a lot of them, but there was not any kind of big tribute because they were not allowed by WarnerMedia (Warner Bros. Discovery) to do one," Meltzer said. (H/T: Cultaholic)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. https://t.co/g95ID0ZnDW

The fatal vehicle accident that cost Briscoe his life happened in Delaware and police are currently still investigating the incident. In the meantime, heartbreaking details of the accident have been made public at this stage of the investigation.

Despite AEW not dedicating the show to Jay Briscoe, Tony Khan still filmed a ROH show in his memory

Across Jay Briscoe's 22-year pro wrestling career, the star crossed paths with many athletes who find themselves in promotions across the world. The late star's reach is so far that even WWE NXT nixed a planned kayfabe funeral segment in light of Briscoe's passing.

Callum Altimas @CallumAltimas NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family.



So happy to see them pay respects like this. NXT paying tribute to Jay Briscoe is a reminder that despite the tribalism that some fans push, pro wrestling is just a huge family. So happy to see them pay respects like this. https://t.co/rfBeGcnQvR

During the same Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer confirmed that AEW filmed a one-hour ROH tribute show in Jay's memory and plans to do more at the upcoming Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

"They filmed a one-hour show in Fresno tonight that will be on HonorClub. When they finally do the Ring of Honor television show, the first show will feature a lot of Jay matches and the tribute show. At Supercard of Honor there will also be a memorial to Jay." (H/T: Cultaholic)

Meltzer's report has also suggested that Tony Khan is well on his way to capturing a TV deal for ROH. If his claims are accurate, fans of Jay Briscoe will get to see a bit more of the legendary star sometime soon.

