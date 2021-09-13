Why Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan apologized to top AEW star backstage - Reports

A recent report unveiled that Bryan Danielson apologized backstage after cracking open one of The Young Bucks during his AEW debut at All Out 2021. The former WWE star teamed up with Christian Cage and Jurassic Express to trade blows with The Elite at the event in Chicago.

According to Fightful Select, during the show-closing brawl at the September 5th pay-per-view, Danielson landed some rough blows at either Matt or Nick Jackson.

Thank you to the men and women who have worked so hard to make @aew what it is today. I’m still buzzing from last night, and that was only possible because of what you built.



I am #AllElite… now it’s time to kick some f’kn heads in pic.twitter.com/0NRDXcDugr — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) September 6, 2021

However, if one looks closely at the footage, it seems like Nick Jackson was on the receiving end of 'Yes kicks' and was the one to have been cracked open. The report also disclosed there was no "heat" on Bryan Danielson as he promptly apologized backstage.

This minor turbulence aside, his AEW debut was arguably one of the best moments of 2021. The crowd roared in babyface Danielson's support, especially after fellow debutant Adam Cole turned heel to join The Elite.

All Out 2021 closed with Danielson, Christian, and Jurassic Express standing tall in the ring, staring down The Elite at the entrance ramp.

Bryan Danielson could soon face AEW Champion Kenny Omega.

During his AEW Dynamite debut, Bryan Danielson confronted AEW Champion Kenny Omega, seeking a match against him. The two also got physical as Danielson put 'The Cleaner' in the LeBell lock.

Whenever Omega accepts Danielson's challenge, it's guaranteed that fans will witness a great match. However, it's unlikely that the AEW Championship will be on the line.

Bryan is yet to wrestle a single bout in the company. Given AEW's general policy of following a ranking system to determine the challengers for the world title, Danielson's shot seems out of the question for now.

