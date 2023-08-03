Why was Jon Moxley pulled from a major wrestling show? The reason has now been disclosed – Reports

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is always up for a fight, whether it's in All Elite Wrestling, New Japan or on the independent circuit. But the reason why he was recently pulled from a major show has now come to light.

On August 3rd, The Wrestling Revolver will host their 'Heat Em Up' event in Dayton, Ohio, where one of the featured matches advertised was Moxley taking on Gringo Loco. Moxley has worked for The Wrestling Revolver in the past, as his former tag team partner Sami Callihan is the owner of the company.

However, it was announced on July 31st 2023 that Jon Moxley would no longer be appearing at the event for reasons 'out of his control.' Gringo Loco will now face Konosuke Takeshita at the event instead.

During the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez revealed that the reason for Jon Moxley no longer appearing at the show is due to his upcoming match on AEW Rampage being taped on the same day.

"Chuck [Taylor] grabs a mic and says, 'This Friday on Rampage, Parking Lot Brawl from Daily’s Place.' That’s being taped tomorrow [August 3rd] which is why [Jon] Moxley was pulled from that Pro Wrestling Revolver show," said Bryan Alvarez.

Moxley will team up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on the Best Friends in a Parking Lot Brawl this Friday on AEW Rampage, a stipulation Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor know a lot about as they won the first ever match of its kind in All Elite Wrestling history against Santana and Ortiz back in September 2020.

Could Jon Moxley potentially break a historic AEW streak in the near future?

Following the Blackpool Combat Club's lengthy feud with The Elite, many people wondered what was next for the group in AEW. That question was answered on the July 26th edition of Dynamite when the BCC targeted the Best Friends.

In the midst of all of the chaos that happened on that episode, Jon Moxley attacked AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, leading some people to speculate that perhaps Mox would be the next man to challenge Cassidy for his title.

Dave Meltzer confirmed these speculations by saying that he sees Moxley and Cassidy having an AEW International Championship match in the near future where Moxley will come out on top.

Neither man has yet to find an opponent for the All In event at Wembley Stadium, or the All Out event at the United Center at the end of the summer, but it looks as though we could be getting a blockbuster dream match very soon.

