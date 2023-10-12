Will Ospreay to join WWE or AEW? A wrestling veteran speculates his future

Will Ospreay has solidified himself as one of the best wrestlers in the world and could be on the move in 2024, but will he join AEW or WWE?

The current IWGP United States Champion (or the IWGP United Kingdom Champion, if you ask him) has done it all in New Japan Pro Wrestling and revealed that in 2024, his contract with NJPW will expire.

This has led to a lot of people speculating where he will go next, and during a recent appearance on the "McGuire on Wrestling" podcast, acclaimed journalist Dave Meltzer stated that there are only two options: All Elite Wrestling or WWE.

"He wants to live in England, so the deal is that for him to go to WWE, it would not be full-time. He still could fly in and stuff, but the best thing would be for WWE to get that Europe thing going and make him the star of the whole thing. AEW’s going to offer him a good deal. I think it’s AEW or WWE. I just don’t see New Japan being able to afford him at this point. I’m relatively certain he hasn’t made up his mind." [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Expand Tweet

Ospreay has competed for All Elite Wrestling a number of times over the past year-and-a-half, but with WWE being a completely fresh atmosphere, only Will knows what his next long-term move will be.

Will Ospreay will make his return to another major promotion in the near future

Before Will Ospreay decides what his next move will be in terms of his long-term future, he will make a brief stop in a major promotion that he hasn't stepped foot in since 2016.

On October 21st, Ospreay will make his return to IMPACT Wrestling, as he faces Speedball Mike Bailey at the company's annual Bound for Glory event. The following day, he will also go one-on-one with former IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander.

Expand Tweet

Ospreay hasn't competed in Impact since they were known as TNA, where he competed for the company in January 2016 as part of the promotion's UK tour.

Do you think Will Ospreay will join AEW or WWE? Let us know in the comments section below!

