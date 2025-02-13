Will Ospreay has taken up major backstage role in non-AEW promotion - Reports

Will Ospreay is a top star in All Elite Wrestling and is arguably one of the best pro wrestlers in the world right now. And now, new light has been shed on his backstage role in a promotion outside AEW.

The Aerial Assassin, as the name suggests, is one of the best high-flyers in the world. He has been dazzling audiences with his incredible performances for years. Although he has possibly yet to scratch the surface of what he is capable of, Ospreay has delivered some incredible performances for the Jacksonville-based promotion. He currently resides in the UK and travels to the United States every week for AEW shows. Now, it looks like he has taken on further responsibilities.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Ospreay is currently a backstage producer and part of the creative team for a British all-female wrestling promotion, Pro-Wrestling: Eve. The AEW star has served as producer since April last year and has been involved in the creative direction since October. Will Ospreay was also reportedly involved in creating the team for RevPro vs. Cut Throat Collective at last year's RevPro 12th Anniversary Show. It was also reported that Ospreay's girlfriend, Alex Windsor was part of the roster.

Eric Bischoff said Will Ospreay doesn't draw money

In the past few years, AEW has hired some of the best professional wrestlers in the world, including Kazuchika Okada, Mercedes Mone, Ricochet, and Will Ospreay, among others. Despite signing these major names, the company's weekly viewership has only gone downhill in recent years due to arguably lackluster booking decisions.

Even having a major star like The Aerial Assassin on weekly TV hasn't helped the Jacksonville-based promotion. During a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Eric Bischoff called Ospreay a bust who doesn't draw any money.

"The supposed Best in the World, Will Ospreay is a bust, doesn't draw money. If you are one of the small percentage of the audience that just loves wrestling moves for the sake of wrestling moves cause it's kinda like a video game you play, you are happy as hell," Bischoff said.

The Aerial Assassin will team with Kenny Omega at AEW Grand Slam: Australia against The Don Callis Family on February 15.

