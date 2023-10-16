William Regal and major AEW star among the ones allegedly contacted by WWE while under contract - Reports

William Regal currently serves as WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development, but his current employers reportedly contacted him during his run in AEW.

On October 13th, AEW president Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, for saving his mother's life. However, that wasn't everything that occurred on that day, as Khan shed light on some controversial information.

Khan also stated that it marked the one-year anniversary since WWE reportedly tampered with some AEW contracts by attempting to entice them back to the Stamford-based company. This is something that Tony stated is why he takes his rivalry with WWE so seriously.

According to Sean Ross Sapp on a recent Fightful Select Podcast, two people confirmed to have been contacted by WWE were former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland and William Regal.

Tony Khan opened up about his decision to let Regal return to WWE in the lead-up to ROH Final Battle 2022. He claimed that he spoke to Regal while at the hospital with his mother, which eventually played a factor in releasing William from his AEW contract.

Swerve Strickland, on the other hand, had no interest in going back to WWE to reunite with Hit Row, who had returned to the company at the time. He reportedly referred the person in WWE's talent relations to his lawyer and was more than happy to stay with All Elite Wrestling.

Bryan Danielson was sad to see William Regal leave AEW

He might have only been a member of the AEW roster for one year, but William Regal played a big part in forming one of the company's most dominant stables in the Blackpool Combat Club.

The group that originally consisted of Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson eventually added Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli to their ranks. But when Regal left the company, it saddened one of its founding members.

During a recent interview with Sports Nightly, Bryan Danielson admitted that he was sad to see William Regal leave AEW so soon. However, he added that he was glad he could spend more time with him, considering that he didn't think that was going to be possible when he left WWE.

