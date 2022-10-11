WWE allegedly involved in causing backstage problems in AEW; locker room frustrated with Tony Khan

A new report has claimed WWE is a part of the reason behind the recent backstage incidents in AEW.

Tony Khan's promotion has skyrocketed in mainstream popularity ever since its inception. With several ex-WWE guys joining the brand over the years, the company has gained a sense of legitimacy in the eyes of fans. It must be noted that a common reason for many stars to jump ship to AEW was frustration with creative restrictions under Vince McMahon's regime.

However, Triple H's ascension to power has significantly changed the tide. With the Stamford-based company becoming more open to the wrestler's wishes, several AEW stars are allegedly open to returning.

Furthermore, a recent report from Wrestling Observer claims that the backstage issues in Tony Khan's promotion are far from over. According to their source, the stars allegedly causing problems were contacted by Triple H's brand before and they now allegedly want to jump ship to WWE.

Tony Khan was also reported to be held accountable by the locker room for his apparent lack of punishment for the people responsible.

As of now, it remains to be seen how Tony Khan will deal with the situation.

Konnan recently proposed a solution for AEW's backstage situation by means of trading stars with WWE

With problems in the AEW locker room being far from over, Konnan has an interesting suggestion to solve the issue.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran suggested that the two promotions could consider trading disgruntled stars for the benefit of both companies.

"Why don’t you just trade two disgruntled workers for each other and you get something back, instead of losing talent or having talent disgruntled? You know, get him the f**k out of there and get somebody else that wants to be with you. Why can’t you do that?" said the WCW legend.

Only time will tell if any arrangement like this can be made between Tony Khan and WWE in the foreseeable future.

Do you think Tony Khan should fire the stars responsible for the backstage mishaps? Sound off in the comments below!

