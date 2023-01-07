WWE partly responsible for AEW star's exclusion from FTR's recent title bout - Reports 

It has emerged that FTR may have lost their titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee rather than AEW's Rush as a favor to WWE.

FTR dominated in 2022, adding to their gold-laden waist the IWGP Heavyweight and ROH World tag titles. They had already reigned as AAA tag champs since 2021. They have underwent a four-match losing streak since failing in their challenge at The Acclaimed's AEW tag titles.

After Wrestle Kingdom and Final Battle, they are without NJPW and ROH titles. But they also lost the AAA tag titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee at the end of December. It was an interesting decision considering Lee literally announced after the bout that he would be joining WWE.

Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AAA made that decision. The decision was made as opposed to booking Rush in lieu of Dragon Lee in what appeared to be a favor to WWE.

"Plenty of people were asking why FTR just didn’t lose the titles to Rush & Dralistico instead of Dragon Lee, but it appeared AAA wanted to do something for WWE," Meltzer wrote.

Of the three brothers, Dragon Lee has now joined WWE. Rush signed with AEW earlier in 2021. Only Dralistico remains a free agent, despite Lee attempting to get the Luchador through the door with him at WWE.

AAA are said to have welcomed the AEW stars back should they wish to return

Despite losing the tag titles, it was further reported that AAA would like for FTR to return someday.

Meltzer wrote that their winning of the tag titles had originally been Tony Khan's idea. AAA agreed on the basis that FTR would appear for major shows.

"It was Tony Khan’s idea to get the belts on them and AAA was happy to do it with the idea FTR would come in for big shows and defend the titles. FTR didn’t appear in Mexico since March for whatever reason so there were no title defenses in Mexico since that time and this was the first date they had with them and everyone knew the title was changing hands. Still, AAA did say they would like to bring FTR back," Meltzer wrote.

The former WWE stars won the titles from the Lucha Brothers in 2021. They were masquerading as 'Las Super Ranas' - Spanish for The Super Frogs - to pull a ruse over the Luchadors.

