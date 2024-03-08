WWE reportedly had no interest in signing top AEW star

It has been revealed that WWE reportedly had no interest in signing a deal with a top AEW star. The talent in question is Kazuchika Okada.

The Rainmaker stunned fans on the March 6, 2024, episode of Dynamite when he walked to the ring to seemingly put a stop to Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's assault on Eddie Kingston. In an unexpected twist, Okada hit The Mad King with his signature lariat and was revealed by the AEW EVPs as the newest member of The Elite.

Recent reports have revealed that Okada signed a contract with Tony Khan-led promotion for three years and is estimated to earn four million dollars annually. The Ace of the New Era was also rumored to have been courted by WWE prior to him finalizing his commitment to AEW.

However, according to a new report from Fightful Select, the Stamford-based promotion has denied having conversations with Kazuchika Okada. However, sources within the company claimed that the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion had reached out to WWE talent while planning his next move as a free agent, considering the sports entertainment juggernaut as a potential option.

Fightful's report further states that Okada had seriously contemplated returning to NJPW in January 2024. The 36-year-old star had worked in the Tokyo-based promotion for a span of fourteen years since 2010 and was one of the company's foremost performers.

Fans are eager to find out whether Kazuchika Okada will pursue the Continental Crown Championship currently held by Eddie Kingston.

What are your thoughts on WWE not wanting to sign Kazuchika Okada? Sound off!

