WWE reportedly "opposing" major AEW star's trademark filing 

One of the top champions in Tony Khan's promotion is seemingly facing problems from WWE while trying to file a trademark. The star is ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

The former WWE Superstar made his AEW debut last year at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view when he was revealed to be the surprise opponent for Zack Sabre Jr. Castagnoli has since joined Blackpool Combat Club and is currently the reigning ROH World Champion.

After his WWE release, The Swiss Cyborg reportedly filed for a new trademark CSRO in March 2022. It was rumored to be his new name going forward. But since the trademark was not finalized, he began to compete with his real name Claudio Castagnoli.

According to a report from PWInsider, Castagnoli might face more issues with filing the trademark as WWE is opposing it. The report states that the Stamford-based promotion had requested a 90-day extension since the name is very similar to the ring name in his previous promotion.

Former WWE Superstar Claudio Castagnoli successfully retained his title on the opening night of a brand-new wrestling show

Tonight was the opening night of Ring of Honor TV on the Honor Club network. The main event of the show was a match between Claudio Castagnoli and AR Fox for the ROH World Championship.

Both these stars have some heat between them, as Fox was one of the key reasons for Castagnoli and The Blackpool Combat Club to lose $300,000. With some assistance from Adam Page, Fox and Top Flight eliminated the Swiss Cyborg and his faction during the Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale to win the money on the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Rampage.

Tonight on ROH TV, the world champion got some retribution against Fox in a one-on-one match. Both stars put on a tough fight, but the champ retained his title in the end.

After the match, Mad King Eddie Kingston showed up and challenged Castagnoli to a world title match, and the latter accepted the challenge.

