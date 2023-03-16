WWE Superstar reportedly took a cheeky dig at AEW on RAW this week

The war between AEW and WWE seems to be far from over, as while Tony Khan has been open with his knocks against his rivals, according to Dave Meltzer, WWE star Maxxine Dupri recently took a shot against Khan's promotion.

The AEW President is unfortunately known for his wild statements and during a media scrum last year, he confirmed that WWE has been giving him some major pushback. Back then Khan was very upset and claimed he wouldn't be taking the flak, so could he retaliate this time?

During the recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer pointed out that Maximum Male Model's segment with Chad Gable included a dig at AEW from Maxxine Dupri. The star made a reference to Vanderpump Rules, a reality TV series that specifically opposes Dynamite, on Wednesday nights.

Tony Khan might not be the same kind of competitor that Vince McMahon, and by extension, Triple H are used to since he's notably been running his promotion much differently than other pro wrestling owners. According to a recent report, Khan notably doesn't include no-compete clauses on his contracts, resulting in a possibly far more pleasant experience.

All Elite Wrestling has unfortunately been under a lot of pressure over the past few months, especially with the alleged in-fighting between roster members. So far, a number of surprising names have already departed from the promotion, like Frankie Kazarian, but could Tony Khan have a trick up his sleeve?

According to a recent report by PWInsider, Tony Khan has now signed former WWE development trainer Sarah Stock, better known as Dark Angel or Sarita. Stock was employed in WWE from 2015 until her release back in September 2020.

Sarah Stocks' years as a trainer and producer could help AEW alleviate some of the criticisms the Women's Division especially faces. At this point, it's still unclear exactly where she'll be assisting, but her acquisition seems to imply that Tony is focusing on improving the product of his promotion instead of adding major names.

