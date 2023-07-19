WWE veteran leaves AEW - Reports

A WWE veteran has left All Elite Wrestling if recent reports are anything to go by. The talent in question is Vickie Guerrero.

Guerrero first appeared in AEW in 2019 and has been aligned with Nyla Rose for the majority of her stint in the promotion. Her only in-ring encounter came in 2021 when she teamed up with Rose to take on Britt Baker and Rebel.

It was revealed earlier this year that her contract wouldn't be renewed after expiry, and she was even asked to "stay home." Vickie Guerrero was removed from the roster page in April, so her exit was merely a formality.

According to Fightful Select, Guerrero is "no longer" part of All Elite Wrestling. It was stated that her contract has officially expired, and the WWE veteran is now a free agent.

Vickie Guerrero's departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion marks the fourth one in recent times after Leva Bates, Fuego Del Sol, and Brian Pillman Jr. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her in pro wrestling and if she would be interested in possibly joining WWE somewhere down the line.

