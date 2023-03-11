AEW requested WWE veteran to "stay home" ahead of rumored departure

There have been several recent reports which claim a former WWE personality is set to part ways with AEW. The person in question is Vickie Guerrero, who recently revealed that she was asked to stay home.

Vickie Guerrero made her AEW debut back in 2019. She showed up as a guest commentator and then moved on to become a regular on-screen personality by managing former women's champion Nyla Rose.

In early 2021, Guerrero also introduced former NXT Champion Andrade El Idolo to AEW. But since then, she has returned to her duties as Nyla Rose's manager.

Fightful reported that Guerrero's contract was coming to an end with AEW. According to reports, her contract is set to come to an end in July this year.

The main event of last night's episode of AEW Rampage was a match between former rivals Riho and Nyla Rose. It is to be noted that Rose won the women's title by defeating the Japanese-born star.

Ahead of the match, Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter to reveal why she was not advertised to be in Nyla Rose's corner for the match. The former WWE personality revealed that AEW had asked her to remain home, and thus she was not at the show.

"@aew requested for me to stay home and I am not at events…I have no doubts that the #viciousvixens @NylaRoseBeast @MarinaShafir will have the fans witness a destructive match against Riho!!" Vickie Guerrero tweeted.

Dominik Mysterio had asked Vickie Guerrero permission for his current WWE gimmick

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the top heels in WWE, alongside his fellow Judgment Day members. Mysterio was a special guest on the Cheap Heat podcast.

During the interview, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he has a good relationship with the Guerrero family, and he has been in contact with Vickie Guerrero. He mentioned that they had pleasant conversations, and he also wanted to get her permission before pursuing his current gimmick in WWE.

"I just never want any problems with the Guerrero family. It's all love and respect at the end of the day. Even before [The Judgment Day storyline] started, I asked someone in WWE if I could reach out to Vickie and ask her, 'Is this okay?'" Dominik Mysterio said. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Dominik is currently feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio. The Master of The 6-1-9 was recently announced as the first inductee into the 2023 Hall of Fame.

