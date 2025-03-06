Samantha Irvin to attack top champion's wife? - 3 Things the former WWE star could do at AEW Revolution

AEW might stun the wrestling world by bringing in a massive name in the next few days. Months after her shocking WWE exit, Samantha Irvin could arrive in All Elite Wrestling at Revolution 2025.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and Ricochet signed the contract for their upcoming clash at Revolution. During this heated promo battle, The Realest vowed to destroy The One and Only.

The former AEW World Champion sent the crowd into a frenzy by mentioning Samantha Irvin, stating that Ricochet would only be remembered as the fiancé of the popular announcer after the Revolution PPV. Swerve's remarks have once again sparked speculations regarding Irvin's possible debut in All Elite Wrestling.

The 36-year-old star parted ways with WWE in October 2024, believing that she would never get a major wrestling-centric role in the Stamford-based promotion. The former WWE talent would be tempted to sign with All Elite Wrestling, where she would be portrayed in a much more significant capacity.

Samantha has been frequently present backstage in AEW to support The Highlight of The Night, indicating that her possible arrival in the company may not be far away.

In this article, let's look at three things Samantha Irvin could do at AEW Revolution:

#3. Prince Nana could recruit Samantha Irvin to distract Ricochet

Swerve Strickland's comments about Samantha Irvin might not have sat well with Ricochet. At Revolution 2025, the former WWE United States Champion would look to punish the Most Dangerous Man in AEW for bringing up his partner.

However, Prince Nana could turn the tables on The Future of Flight by acquiring the services of his real-life fiancée. The beloved manager could bring out Samantha Irvin at Revolution 2025 in an attempt to get in the head of the high-flying superstar.

The One and Only will be shocked to see Irvin at the Crypto.com Arena, and this could ultimately work in the favor of Swerve Strickland. The renowned former WWE ring announcer could pledge her allegiance to Nana and Strickland by forcing Ricochet to take his focus off The Killshot. Her appearance would certainly receive a huge pop from the California crowd.

With The One and Only distracted, The New Flavor could nail the former WWE Intercontinental Champion with the House Call to pick up a massive win. A heel Ricochet dealing with a babyface Samantha Irvin would certainly make for an intriguing dynamic.

Considering how beloved she was in the Stamford-based promotion, it would not be a bad idea if the 36-year-old star starts as a face in All Elite Wrestling. It would also be a great way to bring Swerve closer to the main event scene without making Ricochet look weak in defeat.

#2. Samantha Irvin could help Ricochet beat Swerve Strickland at AEW Revolution

Samantha Irvin could begin her career as a pro wrestler with a bang at Revolution 2025. The once-recognized successor of Lilian Garcia could make a shocking appearance at the California pay-per-view to align herself with Ricochet.

The former WWE RAW ring announcer could cost Swerve Strickland one of the biggest matches of his pro wrestling career on March 9. In the final moments of the bout, Irvin could show up out of nowhere to attack The Killshot with a pair of scissors.

The former AEW World Champion might not be ready for the unprecedented attack, making him a vulnerable entity against The One and Only. Irvin's interference could tilt the odds in the favor of Ricochet, who could proceed to finish off his arch nemesis in a matter of minutes.

Not only will he earn a guaranteed AEW World Title shot after this victory, but The Highlight of The Night will also secure the permanent possession of Prince Nana's iconic robe.

It could be the beginning of an onscreen partnership between Ricochet and Irvin, who could go on to cement themselves as the power couple of All Elite Wrestling.

#1. Samantha Irvin could attack Renee Paquette

Getting involved in Swerve vs. Ricochet would be the most obvious route for Samantha Irvin to make her debut in AEW. However, Tony Khan could scrap this predictable strategy and pull off a major swerve at the California pay-per-view.

Samantha lacks prior experience of competing inside the squared circle. It would not be a wise decision to expose her lack of in-ring skills by pitting the 36-year-old against an established female superstar.

At Revolution 2025, the beloved wrestling personality could launch an assault on Jon Moxley's wife Renee Paquette. Irvin could make a statement by destroying the 39-year-old star, who herself is a major non-wrestling personality. It could be Samantha's way of announcing her new start as a wrestler, abandoning her previous career as a ring announcer.

The actions of the 36-year-old star could end up having an impact on Ricochet's future. If King Rico manages to defeat Swerve Strickland at Revolution, he will receive a guaranteed AEW World Title match.

There's a great possibility that Ricochet will have a battle with Jon Moxley, who may end up retaining his title against Cope on March 9. The One True King would be infuriated with Samantha Irvin assaulting his wife, prompting him to unload his frustrations on her fiancé.

