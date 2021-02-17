Sammy Guevara comments on having heat with AEW

Over the weekend, there were reports that Sammy Guevara had heat with AEW and Tony Khan over a creative situation that occurred with IMPACT Wrestling. The reported issues caused Guevara not to work on IMPACT's latest set of television tapings.

Guevara remained silent on the matter until today when he released his latest vlog on YouTube. The vlog began outside in Texas, where Guevara was trying to make a snow angel with no jacket on.

When the woman recording asked him what he was doing, he replied:

"Don't you read the internet? It said I have lots of heat, so I thought I didn't need a jacket. But I'm so, so cold."

The woman holding the camera called him an idiot. She told him not to believe everything he reads on the internet because not everything written online is true.

At that point, Guevara had a revelation and stated:

"So if I believe everything I read online.. I'm a f****** idiot?"

While Guevara did the skit in a tongue-in-cheek fashion, it's evident based on his comments that he doesn't believe he currently has any heat with AEW.

Does Sammy Guevara have heat with AEW?

So at this point, it comes down to Guevara's word against online wrestling media regarding his current heat, or lack of, in AEW.

In situations like this, there are always two sides to the story, and the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Until Guevara comments on the matter more openly, we likely won't know anything more.

Do you believe the initial reports on Guevara having heat with AEW were blown out of proportion? Let us know by sounding off in the comments.