Samoa Joe might have silently triggered AEW star's heel turn

Samoa Joe is one of AEW's most menacing stars, and someone you don't want to be on the wrong side of. However, one of his recent major decisions may lead to a big name turning heel.

Hook has been by the Samoan Submission Machine's side over the past few months, as the two have formed a mentorship of sorts. Katsuyori Shibata is also part of their ranks, and the trio is known as The Opps. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil is currently dealing with a health issue, and in his stead, he was replaced by Powerhouse Hobbs.

The new trio ended up dethroning the Death Riders and becoming the AEW World Trios Champions. However, it is unclear how Hook feels about this. He may take offense at how quickly he was replaced, seeing as he has put his body on the line for them on multiple occasions. He could end up harboring some ill will against Samoa Joe.

If no resolution benefits him, the 25-year-old could confront his "mentor," a disagreement between the two could lead to a feud, with the former FTW Champion eventually turning heel.

Samoa Joe is a marked man in AEW

Not only is the entire locker room focused on The Opps following their AEW World Trios Championship win, but Joe has just been called out by another major champion on the roster.

Jon Moxley was irate following last week's result and wants the former NXT Champion all to himself. Mox has revealed that he is willing to put his world title on the line against Samoa Joe. He wants retribution for getting choked out, which resulted in them losing their titles.

This looks to be the real build for the main event of Double or Nothing next month. Joe has the Death Riders' number, and lightning could strike twice. This would be an unexpected outcome, as people expected other major names to be the ones to take down Jon Moxley.

