Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence after a teary announcement on AEW Dynamite

By Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified Nov 10, 2022 08:43 AM IST
Saraya (fka Paige) made a huge announcement on AEW Dynamite.
Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) has shared her thoughts after delivering an emotional announcement on AEW Dynamite.

Earlier on the show, she had a face-to-face verbal confrontation with Britt Baker. The latter purposely missed the sit-down interview with Renee Paquette last week.

After recalling her previous experiences and some choice words on The Doctor, The Anti-Diva set the record straight by revealing that she has finally been cleared to compete.

After an emotional outpour from @Saraya, the challenge has been made! @Saraya will make her #AEW in-ring debut against Dr. @realbrittbaker D.M.D at #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV on Saturday November 19!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/UJZ5jcCQi6

After the monumental announcement, the former WWE Divas Champion unleashed all her emotions on Twitter. She was on cloud nine as she couldn't believe her in-ring return was finally taking place.

She thanked the fans for their continuous support and emphasized that she was a wrestler.

"Never thought I would see this day again. Thank you all. Im a wrestler," she tweeted.
Never thought I would see this day again. Thank you all. Im a wrestler 🥹

At the tail-end of the segment, Paige, as she used to be known, challenged The Doctor to a singles match which became official for Full Gear on November 19.

The upcoming bout will be the former WWE Divas Champion's in-ring debut in AEW.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's tweet after the emotional announcement of her wrestling future on Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy
