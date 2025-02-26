Saraya (FKA Paige) to return after 141 days & be revealed as leader of new AEW faction? Looking at the chances

Saraya has been absent from AEW since October last year. Her last match was on October 8, 2024, edition of Dynamite: Title Tuesday, where she wrestled against Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose in a number one contender's four-way match for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Ad

She had requested some time off from AEW President Tony Khan to pursue her goals outside the wrestling industry, and he happily granted it. There is no news of her return yet, but fans hope to see the English professional wrestler back in action soon.

This week, Saraya's Outcasts teammate Harley Cameron is set to face Deonna Purrazzo on Dynamite, which will emanate from the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California. The erstwhile Paige could return after the match after 141 days and join forces with The Virtuosa and her friend Taya Valkyrie to attack Cameron, forming a new faction in the process.

Ad

Trending

The Outlasts leader could go after Harley for going behind her back and stealing her limelight by going after Mercedes Mone's TBS Championship at Grand Slam: Australia. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Saraya is 'happy' with her current life

It has been four months since Saraya stepped inside the squared circle. Amid her absence, the 32-year-old recently shared an interesting message on her Instagram stories, where she expressed how happy she is with the current state of her life.

"You ever have days where you're just like, 'F**k, I'm so happy!' I feel so grateful, and life is just getting better. I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be. Keeping up those positive vibes in 2025, and I refuse to be any different," she wrote.

Ad

The former WWE Divas Champion joined AEW in September 2022 and won the AEW Women's World Champion in August 2023, in front of her home country's crowd in London, England. The veteran had a great run, but her career dwindled after she lost the title. She hasn't been involved in any major storyline since then. It will be interesting to see when she returns to the Jacksonville-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback