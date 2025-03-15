Saraya (fka Paige) to return after 162 days and help a popular AEW star become champion? Potential swerve explored

Saraya has been absent from AEW since October 8, 2024. Her last appearance was on AEW Dynamite, where she competed in the AEW Women's World Tite #1 Contendership Four-Way match.

After a hiatus of 162 days, Glampire could return at next week's edition of AEW's flagship show and help Harley Cameron become a champion. The latter faced Mercedes Mone at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday, 15 February 2025.

Cameron's match against The CEO was well-received by the fans and critics. Currently, there is a lack of opponents for Mone's TBS Championship. This could prompt Tony Khan to book Harley against the champion again, as she has done good work in the past to deserve another shot at the title.

If and when Harley Cameron gets another chance at the TBS Championship, Saraya could return and help her Outcasts stablemate win. This would allow The Anti Diva and The CEO to start their own rivalry. The two could potentially feud over title eliminator matches for the TBS Title or even the World Women's Championship.

Saraya publically supported Kamille

Kamille plays June Byers in the Queen of the Ring biopic. Another cast member, Damaris Lewis, who plays Babs Wingo, recently became the centre of controversy following the remarks she made about pro wrestling at Revolution:

"One thing I learned about pro wrestlers, y’all know you’re gonna win before anybody else does. So thank you for teaching me that," was the comment that put her under a lot of heat from the fans.

The Brickhouse took to her Instagram to issue a video to defend Lewis. The former Paige commented on Kamille's post, expressing her support for the 32-year-old. Kamille hasn't been featured heavily on AEW TV after her partnership with Mone ended.

Who do you think will win in a feud between Mercedes Mone or Saraya? Let us know your thoughts using the discuss button.

