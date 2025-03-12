Saraya sends a two-word message to Kamille amid her AEW absence

The AEW futures of Saraya and Kamille are the talk of the pro wrestling town. Amid rumors and speculation of their potential AEW departures, the top talents remain relevant with fans calling for their returns to prominence. Saraya just sent a message to Kamille while another debacle is publicly playing out.

The Brickhouse has been off AEW TV for months after a program with someone who Saraya is very familiar with: Mercedes Moné. Kamille portrays June Byers in the Queen of the Ring biopic. All Elite Wrestling has been criticized for not capitalizing on the buzz by pushing her on TV. A few QOTR cast members were interviewed at Revolution when Damaris Lewis commented on wrestling being predetermined. Lewis, who portrays NWA star Babs Wingo, was immediately berated by fans and others in the industry.

The Anti-Diva is publicly praising Kamille after she issued a video statement in defense of Lewis over the weekend. The latter posted a video to her main Instagram feed this week, and Saraya was among the many fans and wrestlers who commented. The former Paige of WWE left a simple two-word show of support.

"You're incredible," Saraya wrote.

Screenshot of Saraya's comment on Kamille's Instagram video (Photo Credit: Kamille on Instagram)

Kamille has not been featured prominently on TV since she parted ways with Mercedes Mone.

Saraya fuels rumors on leaving AEW for WWE

Saraya has not wrestled for All Elite Wrestling since October 8. She worked just 11 All Elite matches last year, down from 15 in 2023, and the one comeback bout in 2022.

The former Paige recently confirmed to TMZ that she asked for time off but is about ready to return when the time is right. The big happening from the interview was that Saraya revealed that her AEW contract expires in September and that she is open to a WWE return.

This has fueled rumors of her leaving All Elite Wrestling for a WWE return. However, Saraya did confirm that she loves her time in Tony Khan's company. She also said she'd love to get revenge on Mercedes Moné as the current TBS Champion injured Saraya's neck in December 2017 at a WWE live event, which led to her previous retirement.

