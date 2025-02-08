Scared WWE into making a huge change! 5 reasons Chris Jericho doesn't get enough credit for his game-changing influence

Chris Jericho has been in the wrestling business for nearly four decades. The Ayatollah of Rock 'N' Rolla has worked for numerous top promotions and created countless legendary moments.

The last few years have led to a drastic change in the public perception of Jericho. Many believe his recent gimmicks have failed to click with the audience, resulting in huge criticism for the 54-year-old veteran.

Although Chris Jericho is no longer as popular as he once was, his impact on the pro wrestling industry remains irrefutable. Throughout his illustrious career, the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion did several revolutionary things that helped elevate the business to greater heights.

In this article, let's look at five reasons why Chris Jericho doesn't get enough credit for his game-changing influence.

#5. Chris Jericho proved that reinvention can ensure longevity in the wrestling business

Chris Jericho began his professional wrestling career in 1990. In 2025, The Learning Tree continues to be a significant figure in the industry.

The former WWE Champion is known for his impressive ability to reinvent himself as a performer. The veteran has a knack for coming up with intriguing and relevant gimmicks, allowing him to extend his stay in pro wrestling for over 35 years.

The Lionheart was a prominent member of the WWE roster during the Attitude Era. Interestingly, Chris Jericho was AEW's biggest signing when the promotion first started in 2019.

Having witnessed several crucial phases in the pro wrestling business, Chris Jericho knows how important it is to adapt to the audience's interests. In addition to his excellent character changes, Jericho has kept sharpening his in-ring skills over time.

While his recent personas have not been as successful, the former FTW Champion should be appreciated more for establishing a framework for a long career in this profession.

Numerous wrestlers struggle to sustain their popularity for a long time, as their gimmicks eventually stop entertaining the audience. The same cannot be said about Jericho, who has played several iconic characters throughout his career in the industry.

#4. Chris Jericho played a role in changing the salary structure of WWE

Chris Jericho's last WWE appearance happened at the Greatest Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in 2018. The following year, he signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling, a decision that shocked many people.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, the reigning ROH World Champion discussed the impact of his joining AEW before its first show aired. Jericho stated that prior to his WWE exit, the average salary in WWE was around one million dollars.

As per Mr. Y2J, Tony Khan sent a huge message to the Stamford-based promotion by bringing him to the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. After signing Chris Jericho, AEW established that it could offer lucrative deals to wrestlers, greatly ending WWE's monopoly.

Having missed out on re-signing The Learning Tree, the Vince McMahon-led regime was left with no choice but to increase their salary cap. As revealed by Jericho, several talents in WWE witnessed a huge increment in their salary, with a few top talents bagging contracts worth 30-40 million dollars per year.

Had Jericho not put his faith in AEW, numerous talented wrestlers might not have earned as much as they do in the current era of pro wrestling.

#3. The Learning Tree helped legitimize AEW in the eyes of the audience

When the talks of Tony Khan launching a wrestling promotion first started, fans were speculating if AEW could be a viable threat to WWE. Despite having Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega involved in the project, the promotion lacked a mainstream figure that could cement their position as a solid alternative.

The scenario changed instantly once All Elite Wrestling signed Chris Jericho. A top star in WWE for nearly two decades, Jericho brought many eyes to Tony Khan's startup.

The Learning Tree was a massive contributor to AEW's gain of a loyal fanbase during its initial years. Y2J had been a household name for several years, and his investment in AEW's success prompted many fans to jump on the company's bandwagon.

TK benefited from having a megastar like Y2J on his roster. Jericho's presence has seemingly helped AEW strike a partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery, which enabled the promotion of its shows on the TNT and TBS networks.

#2. Chris Jericho introduced the concept of WWE Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank has been a staple of WWE's programming since 2005. The audience instantly fell in love with the concept of a multi-men ladder match, which granted the winner an opportunity to challenge for a title of his choosing at any time.

Over the years, the Money in the Bank briefcase has emerged as a catalyst for numerous iconic moments. From Dolph Ziggler's legendary cash-in against Alberto Del Rio to Seth Rollins' Heist of the Century at WrestleMania 31, several groundbreaking events were made possible by this match type.

Interestingly, Chris Jericho came up with the idea for a ladder match in which a guaranteed world title would be on the line. Working alongside ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, the veteran pitched the idea to Vince McMahon.

The former WWE Champion was quite impressed by the concept and decided that the contract for the title match would be kept inside a briefcase. The introduction of the Money in the Bank was a pivotal point in WWE history, as it allowed numerous talented stars to fulfill their world title desires.

Although Jericho could never capture the iconic briefcase, he will forever be remembered as the inventor of the popular match type.

#1. Chris Jericho carried WWE RAW in 2016-17

The 2016 was a crucial year for WWE. The brand split returned after a hiatus, with RAW and SmackDown regaining their separate identities.

While the blue brand thrived during this period, RAW struggled to grab the audience's attention. Despite having stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar on the roster, the red brand could not match SmackDown in terms of storytelling.

However, Chris Jericho emerged as a beacon of hope for the Monday Night show in 2016-17. The Le Champion aligned himself with the then-reigning Universal Champion, Kevin Owens, which led to one of the greatest bromances in pro wrestling history.

The entertaining duo delivered several iconic moments during this run, helping the red brand compete against WWE Smackdown. Chris Jericho's character work was at its peak around this time.

The reigning ROH World Champion invented the "List of Jericho" in 2016, which still remains one of his best gimmicks to date. Owens and Jericho thoroughly deserved to feature in the main event at WrestleMania 33, but Vince McMahon did not go ahead with those plans.

The Lionheart's partnership with Kevin Owens ensured that WWE RAW continued to be a watchable product. Had Jericho not been at his entertaining best during this time, the quality of the Monday night show might have been much worse.

