Seth Rollins could suffer his 4th straight WrestleMania loss this year if top free agent joins WWE

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is currently preparing for a huge one-on-one match with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, but if a free agent chooses not to sign with AEW, Rollins could be looking at a fourth straight loss at the show of shows.

The free agent in question is "Switchblade" Jay White, who hasn't been seen since his pair of losses to Hikuleo and Eddie Kingston in February 2023. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion was not only exiled from NJPW but also from the Bullet Club after being attacked by David Finlay.

Since then, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Jay and what he will do next. While many believe that he is going to WWE, some reports have stated that White is 50/50 on whether to sign with WWE or with AEW.

If he chooses WWE over AEW, a feud with Seth Rollins could be the perfect way to establish what Jay White is all about to a new audience: a top personality who is not only able to hang with the best but can also beat them at their own game.

White could interfere in Rollins' match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39, causing Seth to lose the match, and turning The Visionary into a babyface. Meaning Jay can play the dominant heel character that brought him so much success in Japan.

A feud between Jay White and Seth Rollins doesn't need a title involved, in fact, it's probably best that "Switchblade" establishes how good he is in the ring before being thrown into the title picture, and who better to mix it up with than one of the best in WWE?

Two of Seth Rollins' last three WrestleMania losses are linked with AEW

It is remarkable to think that, despite the level of success that Seth Rollins has had in WWE, he hasn't won a match at WrestleMania since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He lost at WrestleMania 36 to Kevin Owens in a No Disqualification match, but his last two losses have been linked to AEW. In 2021, he lost to current AEW star Claudio Castagnoli at WrestleMania 37 in what turned out to be the former Cesaro's final WrestleMania appearance before leaving WWE in 2022.

His WrestleMania 38 match had an even stronger link to AEW, as he took on one of the founders of the company in Cody Rhodes, who was making his return to WWE after six years.

Rollins didn't pick up a single win over Cody Rhodes during their rivalry in 2022, and now Seth has got himself a match against Logan Paul at this year's 'Mania, who has only had two one-on-one wrestling matches in his entire life.

