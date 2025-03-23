Shane McMahon to take over AEW after aligning with former WWE Champion, not Jon Moxley? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley has had AEW in a stranglehold as he remains its world champion despite the efforts of many to dethrone him. Could Shane McMahon be the one to do so with the help of a certain former WWE Champion?

Shane O'Mac has worked with several top talents on WWE TV in the past, including Bryan Danielson. The two were authority figures on SmackDown Live in 2016. They had a great relationship as teammates, and coincidentally Moxley was the brand's world champion at the time. The duo could now reunite in AEW to take over the company.

Danielson has a bone to pick with Jon Moxley. The Purveyor of Violence was the one who took The American Dragon out and fast-tracked his retirement from full-time wrestling. They have not confronted each other since. This might force the multi-time WWE World Champion to look for allies who would help him in his campaign to take down the World Champion.

Shane McMahon could come in as an authority figure who could take over AEW and help it scale new heights. Interestingly, this was what he reportedly offered Tony Khan when they met last year as he wanted to take over parts of the company. However, no deal was struck between them.

The two might come up with an arrangement wherein McMahon could assume control of the promotion on TV while having a major backstage role. As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

WWE veteran feels the timing is not right for Shane McMahon to join AEW

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke to Bill Apter and Mac Davis about the possibility of Shane McMahon making his way to AEW.

The former SmackDown general manager explained how McMahon could take the Tony Khan-led company to great heights, but it was not the right time to bring him in. This came following controversies and lawsuits concerning Vince McMahon.

"I kinda have to agree with Bill. The timing is not right. It's not the right time. You know what I mean? I can understand Shane really coming in. If they would really do this if Tony Khan could go ahead, why would you not want somebody who knows exactly what they're doing? It would be a big help to Tony Khan," Long said. [From 1:58 to 2:33]

As of now, there don't seem to be any hints at a change of authority on AEW TV. But with Jon Moxley's reign and the Death Riders storyline possibly heading toward its conclusion, it remains to be seen what other twists may occur.

