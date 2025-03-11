Teddy Long claims “the timing is not right” for AEW to bring in 55-year-old WWE legend (Exclusive)

Teddy Long is a veteran in the world of professional wrestling. He is best known for his time in NWA, WWE, and the now-defunct WCW. In 2017, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ad

Long recently appeared in an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. Apart from him, this episode featured Bill Apter and Mac Davis. The trio discussed the possibility of former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon signing with AEW.

According to Apter, Shane can take the Jacksonville-based company to new heights. However, he added that due to recent controversies related to Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, having the 55-year-old in AEW would be disastrous, and the Hall of Famer agreed with the accomplished journalist's statement.

Ad

Trending

"I kinda have to agree with Bill. The timing is not right. Its not the right time. You know what I mean? I can understand Shane really coming in. If they would really do this, if Tony Khan could go ahead, why would you not want somebody who knows exactly what they're doing. It would be a big help to Tony Khan," Long said. [From 1:58 to:2:33]

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Former WWE writer said Shane McMahon would have made AEW better

In a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that former WWE Hardcore Champion Shane McMahon would have made AEW a better organization. However, he admitted that there was no way Tony Khan would want to lose ''any kind of control'' over the Jacksonville-based company.

Ad

"If Shane is having a conversation, he is interested in either buying a part of the company or buying the company. But, bro, Tony Khan ain't never gonna give up any kind of control. He is gonna run that thing the way he wants to run it. But it would have been a better organization with Shane," he said.

It will be interesting to see if The Prodigal Son turns All Elite in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback