“Having a McMahon in your camp might not be the best move” - Legend warns AEW about Shane O’Mac [Exclusive] 

Throughout 2024, AEW President Tony Khan signed several popular industry names, such as Mercedes Mone, Ricochet, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. Interestingly, there were heavy speculations that former SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon would also head to Jacksonville after a picture from his private meeting with Tony Khan went viral on social media last summer.

Currently, it looks like this deal is off. This year, there have been zero signs of Shane McMahon making his All Elite Wrestling debut. Recent reports suggested the 55-year-old wanted a stake in the Jacksonville-based company. However, Tony Khan allegedly didn't want to do this, and talks of his signing eventually died down.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about this potential blockbuster AEW signing on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine. According to him, the former WWE Hardcore Champion would bring immense prestige to the company. But he added that due to recent controversies related to Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, having The Prodigal Son as part of the company could lead to disaster.

"You could look at it two ways. You could look at it like Shane wanted part of it; [he] might be able to up the company's profile because everybody knows who Shane McMahon is. They still are lacking a franchise person. Shane coming there and becoming the director of authority, where Christopher Daniels was. But then again, the McMahon name, unfortunately, right now... having a McMahon in your camp might not be the best political move to make at this point," Apter said. [From 00:53 to 1:43]

Bill Apter believes that AEW star Cope could be the promotion's locker-room leader

During the same conversation, Apter said that Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) has the same leadership skills as The Undertaker. He added that having The Rated-R Superstar lead the locker room might immensely help Tony Khan's company.

"I think there's one guy there [AEW] that, behind the scenes, could be running most of the company is Adam Copeland. If you really look at it, he's done it all. He could be The Undertaker backstage," the veteran journalist said.

Copeland recently unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at the Revolution PPV. It will be interesting to see what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer.

