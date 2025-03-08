Top name teases potential split following WWE SmackDown

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown was full of ups and downs. There were teases of new and old alliances heading into WrestleMania 41.

In 2023, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza appeared on Friday Night SmackDown and aligned with Santos Escobar to form a new version of the Legado Del Fantasma. However, the group hasn't seen much success in a while, and Andrade took notice.

On last night's edition of SmackDown, Santos Escobar went off on Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza for failing to win the Triple Threat number one contender's match to earn an opportunity against WWE Tag Team Champions DIY. After Garza and Escobar had walked out, Andrade got hold of Carrillo and told him he could do better and didn't need this.

Although Carrillo followed the rest of his group, he later took to his X (fka Twitter) account to send a cryptic message. He posted two photographs, one where he was alongside his stablemates and the other during the conversation with Andrade, teasing a potential split with Legado Del Fantasma and a possible alliance with El Idolo in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Carrillo unites with Andrade or whether he and Angel form an alliance alongside El Idolo to create a new faction. Regardless, it would appear that Legado Del Fantasma could end in the coming weeks or months.

Andrade and Humberto Carrillo were once rivals in WWE

In 2019, Humberto Carrillo received his start on WWE's main roster as a singles star when he left the cruiserweight division. He quickly got into a feud with Andrade, who was the United States Champion on Monday Night RAW at the time.

After a few failed attempts, Carrillo came very close, but Angel Garza aligned with El Idolo. Later, Humberto Carrillo ended his feud and returned to his singles journey on the main roster.

The following year, he formed Los Lotharios with Angel Garza and spent the next few years in the tag team division across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT under both regimes. It'll be interesting to see what the 29-year-old does next.

