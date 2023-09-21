Sheamus to leave WWE after contract expiry and join AEW to reunite with 23-year veteran? Exploring next possible move 

Sheamus has been with WWE since 2006 and has done it all, winning every major title except for the Intercontinental Championship. Recent reports suggest that his contract will expire next year. Could the Celtic Warrior move to AEW to join an old friend?

The former WWE Champion has worked with several superstars in his time with the promotion, and currently, he is the leader of The Brawling Brutes stable. His most successful time in a tag team or faction came when he teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) as The Bar. Before MJF and Adam Cole, Sheamus and Cesaro had the best enemy turned best friend storyline.

The two faced each other in a Best of Seven series, which ended in a draw. Afterward, they were forced to work with one another as a tag team. Once they settled their differences, they became unstoppable, becoming four-time RAW Tag Team Champions and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions in the process.

Following a recent report from Fightful Select that Sheamus' contract would expire by 2024, this would be the perfect opportunity for The Bar to reunite and The Celtic Warrior to be introduced as a new member of The Blackpool Combat Club.

As seen from his time with Castagnoli as a tag team, he has a ruthless side that would fit perfectly with the faction.

Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli previously had a reunion away from the ring

Last month, The Bar reunited outside of the ring. Despite competing now for different promotions, it seemed as if both The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg had kept a good relationship with each other.

Seeing how the two have kept a good relationship, could Castagnoli be the key to a move to AEW from the Celtic Warrior? Not only would the promotion add an icon to its roster, but the possibility of a reunion of The Bar as a tag team or as members of The Blackpool Combat Club could be on the table.

