[PHOTO] Sheamus spotted with former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Sheamus has been a part of numerous high-profile rivalries during his career. He was recently spotted with a former adversary. The name in question is Cesaro (aka Claudio Castagnoli).

The Celtic Warrior and Claudio Castagnoli engaged in an intense feud in 2016. But following a tie in a Best of Seven series, then-RAW general manager Mick Foley forced the two men to work together as a team. Collectively known as The Bar, Sheamus and Castagnoli secured the RAW and SmackDown tag titles multiple times.

Cesaro left the Stamford-based promotion in February 2022 after a stellar run. In June 2022, the 42-year-old debuted in All Elite Wrestling as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club stable.

The Celtic Warrior recently shared a picture with The Swiss Superman having coffee. He also included an interesting caption, as you can view below:

"Teacher & student," Sheamus wrote.

Check out the WWE Superstar's tweet below:

Gunther believes Sheamus is not focused enough

Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently spoke about the former WWE Champion's tendency to get frustrated easily.

The Ring General and Sheamus have been involved in several high-profile bouts over the past year. The Celtic Warrior challenged Gunther for his title at WrestleMania 39 and Clash of the Castle 2022 but failed to dethrone the champion. They also locked horns on an episode of SmackDown.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther mentioned how the 45-year-old veteran is a remarkable in-ring worker. However, the Imperium leader felt that his long-time rival lacked focus.

"His weakness is nothing really in the ring. He's weakness is up here [mind] and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal."

The former WWE Champion is set to take on Hall of Famer Edge during his 25th-anniversary celebration on SmackDown. Only time will tell what's next for The Celtic Warrior.

