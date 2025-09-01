Shield Betrayal; Heartbreaking Action - 3 Times Jon Moxley (Fka Dean Ambrose) Crossed All Limits in WWE

Ever since leaving WWE, Jon Moxley's (fka Dean Ambrose) stock in pro wrestling has only gone up. The Purveyor of Violence joined AEW in 2019 and has since achieved global recognition, becoming an irreplaceable figure in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
It is worth noting that a large part of Moxley's success is due to his character transformation. The erstwhile Dean Ambrose transitioned from a comedic lunatic in WWE to adopting a more violent, dark, and unapologetic persona as a terrorizer in AEW. Lack of creative freedom is also a major reason why Moxley decided to leave the sports entertainment juggernaut. Having said that, the One True King did occasionally show glimpses of his All Elite Wrestling self in the Stamford-based promotion.
With that said, let's look at three instances when Jon Moxley, i.e., Dean Ambrose, crossed all limits in WWE.
#3. Dean Ambrose betrays Seth Rollins on WWE RAW
The October 22, 2018, edition of Monday Night RAW was an emotional night for everyone involved on the show, especially for Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, collectively known as The Shield. The show had opened with Reigns announcing to the world that he would be taking time off from WWE to battle leukemia. His Shield brothers then embraced the former Big Dog on the stage.
Later in the night, Rollins and Dean Ambrose dethroned the then-RAW tag team champions Drew McIntyre and Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). But then the unexpected happened. Ambrose snapped at The Visionary and assaulted him. The Lunatic Fringe crossed a line by turning on his partner on the same night his other brother, Reigns, had to leave, but it invariably made the segment more iconic.
#2. Dean Ambrose Burns Shield Vest
A few weeks removed from Ambrose's shocking betrayal of Seth Rollins, the KingSlayer came out for an in-ring interview with Corey Graves, during which he demanded answers from his former brother for his actions. Moments later, Dean Ambrose appeared on the screen and began to explain his actions before committing a heartbreaking action.
Ambrose declared that the Shield had made him weak and that it was time to take the past and "burn it down." He then proceeded to pour gasoline over his Shield Vest, the symbol of the group's brotherhood, and threw it into a fire-lit bin.
This heinous act by Dean, a.k.a Jon Moxley, considering Roman's health concern and what the group's shield represented, is another instance where Ambrose crossed a line and gave us a glimpse into the character he would become in the future.
#1. Dean Ambrose powerbombs Chris Jericho on Thumbtacks
One of the top rivalries in WWE in 2016 was the one between Chris Jericho and Dean Ambrose. Their feud was built on a comedic premise, where Y2J's vintage show, Highlight Reel, gets replaced by a new show called Ambrose Asylum.
However, their rivalry ended with a not-so-comedic Asylum match at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event that year.
At some point during the match, thumbtacks are laid out in the ring, which both men attempt to use as a weapon. However, it is The Lunatic Fringe who unleashes his violent side, reversing a Codebreaker into a powerbomb directly onto the thumbtacks.
What's worth noting is that Dean Ambrose wasn't near the tacks while performing the powerbomb, but made sure to get closer to them while carrying Y2J before dropping him. This was another case where Ambrose crossed the line by letting his unscripted, violent side out, the side that now emerges in every other match he wrestles in AEW, if not all.