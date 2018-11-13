WWE News: Dean Ambrose reveals real reason why he turned on Seth Rollins and The Shield

Dean Ambrose revealed why he attacked Rollins

What's the story?

On this week's RAW, Seth Rollins was still searching for answers, wondering - and demanding - why Dean Ambrose turned on him a few weeks ago.

Ambrose finally revealed why he attacked Rollins and turned on him and The Shield, this past week, in an incredible promo!

In case you didn't know...

On the October 22nd episode of RAW, Ambrose and Rollins took on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre for the RAW Tag Team titles, on the same night that Roman Reigns made the announcement that he will be stepping away from the ring.

Ambrose and Rollins won the match and the RAW tag titles, but The Lunatic Fringe turned on his partner. On last week's RAW show, AOP defeated Seth Rollins in a handicap match and won the RAW tag team titles, following which Ambrose once again attacked Rollins.

The heart of the matter

When Rollins was being interviewed by Corey Graves to hype up his match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series, but Rollins was in no mood to talk about it but instead wanted answers from Dean Ambrose.

Ambrose finally revealed why he attacked Rollins. He said that The Shield as one was stronger and that wearing The Shield vest made him strong, but it actually made him weak, as well as Rollins and Reigns - his Shield brothers, made him weak.

.@TheDeanAmbrose BURNS his Shield Vest as he explains why he turned his back on his former team on #Raw... pic.twitter.com/E5pNwxf0e8 — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018

He then proceeded to put gasoline over his Shield vest and threw it into the barrel lit by fire, and uttered Rollins' catchphrase, "Burn it down".

What's next?

Rollins, the Intercontinental champion, will take on US Champion and SmackDown's Shinsuke Nakamura, on Sunday, at Survivor Series. Dean Ambrose is not booked for the show, but it looks like he may have a part in the match, and could possibly interfere.