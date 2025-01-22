Shocking heel turn; former WWE stars to become new champions? 4 Surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite

Several interesting developments are seemingly set to unfold in the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. The show will emanate from the Knoxville Coliseum in Tennessee. Major stars like Kenny Omega, Bobby Lashley, and Jamie Hayter have been announced for the Wednesday Night Show so far.

Tonight's edition of Dynamite will also feature a massive confrontation between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega. The Aerial Assassin and The Best Bout Machine are currently the targets of The Don Callis Family, and their mutual disdain for the heel faction's manager could lead to an alliance between the two stars.

Moreover, the show will witness a high-stakes title match, as Zay and Quen of Private Party will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Hurt Syndicate. Meanwhile, a few other intriguing singles matches have also been announced for the upcoming edition of AEW's flagship brand.

Trending

Additionally, Tony Khan might have a few swerves up his sleeve that could leave fans in attendance stunned. In this article, let's look at four possible surprises on tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite.

#4. Jamie Hayter could lose another match against Julia Hart

The first Dynamite episode of 2025 witnessed a hard-hitting clash between Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter. It was an entertaining contest in which The Dark Princess used the black mist to claim a sneak victory over Hayter.

The two stars are set to clash again on tonight's edition of Dynamite. Many fans expect the Ever-shiniest Striker to defeat Julia Hart and avenge her previous loss. However, Tony Khan might not choose to do a 50-50 booking for the Hart vs. Hayter rivalry.

In a surprising turn of events, Julia Hart could again decimate Jamie Hayter. The management seems to be very high on the former TBS Champion, and it won't be surprising if it intends to protect Hart from any losses.

Meanwhile, the company seemingly has no solid plans for Jamie Hayter, who has struggled to find her footing since her return at All In 2024. The former AEW Women's World Champion could fall victim to Hart yet again tonight.

#3. Ricochet could brutalize Prince Nana on AEW Dynamite

At Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, Ricochet launched a brutal assault on Swerve Strickland. The One And Only destroyed The Killshot with a pair of scissors, punishing the former world champion for urging fans to throw toilet tissue rolls at him at Worlds End 2024.

On last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Strickland got his revenge on the former WWE United States Champion. The Realest interrupted The One And Only's promo segment, and Prince Nana later blasted the 36-year-old star with a steel chair.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet and Strickland are set to battle each other in the February 5 episode of Dynamite. However, The Future of Flight could deal a huge blow to the former AEW World Champion tonight.

Swerve Strickland is scheduled to face AR Fox on tonight's Dynamite. With Swerve's focus being on Fox during the match, Ricochet could take out Prince Nana in Knoxville.

The former WWE United States Champion could brutalize the beloved manager backstage, drawing the ire of Swerve Strickland in the process. The New Flavor would be devastated watching his ally being assaulted by Ricochet, further intensifying the tension between the two stars.

#2. The Hurt Syndicate could dethrone Private Party

Private Party will be in for its toughest challenge yet when Zay and Quen defend their AEW World Tag Team Title against The Hurt Syndicate later tonight. The defending champions will have their backs against the wall when they battle Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in Knoxville.

Private Party dethroned The Young Bucks at Fright Night: Dynamite in October 2024 to become the new rulers of the tag team division. The reigning champions have had a couple of title defenses in their three-month reign thus far, but there is a good possibility that their time at the top may come to an end tonight.

Tony Khan could pull off a shocker by having The Hurt Syndicate dethrone Zay and Quen tonight. While it would be a bit harsh to take the title off Private Party this early, Tony might refrain from handing the duo a victory at the expense of Lashley and Benjamin.

The Hurt Syndicate is currently one of the most popular factions in All Elite Wrestling. Lashley and Co. have always received amazing reactions whenever they come out to perform. The tag team division can get an instant boost if Lashley and Benjamin are crowned as the new champions on Dynamite.

#1. Kenny Omega could turn on Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay is set to have a face-off with Kenny Omega on this week's AEW Dynamite. The Aerial Assassin is eager to have a chat with his longtime rival, intending to discuss plans to take down The Don Callis Family.

However, The Cleaner could have a surprise up his sleeve that might not bode well for Ospreay. The Best Bout Machine could leave the Knoxville crowd stunned by annihilating The Aerial Assassin.

Expand Tweet

Omega could inflict severe damage on the former AEW International Champion and reignite their feud in a shocking way. Following his intense bout with Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, Kenny Omega stated that he intended to take back everything that he lost in 2024.

The Cleaner could begin his journey to the top by targeting Will Ospreay, who seemingly replaced him on the AEW roster in his absence. The Commonwealth Kingpin could become a victim of Omega's wrath on Dynamite.

It would be the perfect setup for Omega's heel turn, and The Cleaner would instantly become the most dangerous entity on the AEW roster. Moreover, an Ospreay vs. Omega feud seems like a more exciting prospect than the two teaming up against The Don Callis Family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback