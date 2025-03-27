Son of former WWE star, Vince McMahon's high hopes - 5 Things you didn't know about Von Wagner after AEW debut

We've seen quite a few stars from both AEW and WWE crossover between the two promotions. We were most recently treated to a surprise cameo appearance by Von Wagner at an episode of Dynamite.

The former NXT star was released from the Stamford-based promotion back in April 2024. Since then, there has been no news regarding him signing for another promotion. However, his short appearance on the recent episode of Dynamite suggests he's now with AEW.

So, we're here to bring you up to speed on Von Wagner following his sudden debut in All Elite Wrestling.

#5. He is the son of a former WWE star

Von Wagner was pushed as a monster when he first emerged in NXT. Despite being a fresh face in the sports entertainment giant, Wagner already had some wrestling roots.

The former NXT star's real name is Cal Bloom, and he is the son of Wayne Bloom. His father was part of the Destruction Crew, a tag team that wrestled in the early '90s alongside Mike Enos in WCW. The duo would become the Beverly Brothers tag team after they transitioned to WWE in 1991.

They were involved in feuds against other famous tag teams such as the Legion of Doom, the Steiner Brothers, and The Natural Disasters.

#4. Vince McMahon saw him as a future WrestleMania main-eventer

It was clear in Von Wagner's early days as a talent in NXT that he was seen as a shining prospect in WWE. Vince McMahon, in particular, was imagining great things for him.

Many within the Stamford-based promotion were quite happy to see his progression and saw him as a bright talent. Reports would emerge back in 2021 that Vince even saw Wagner as a future WrestleMania main-eventer, which surely would've improved his stock in NXT.

Von Wagner was also referred to as a "young Edge" in the Performance Center, likely due to his facial similarity with the Rated-R Superstar.

#3. He was born with a condition that limited brain growth

Von Wagner has had an emotional journey to get back up on his feet. The former WWE star opened up about his turbulent past in an episode of NXT Gold Rush 2023 in June.

Wagner revealed that he was born with a condition that limited brain growth, which required surgery. He was only 15 months old when he got the surgery to fix the condition that saw him cut from ear to ear in a 14-hour operation. He would then spend a week in intensive care to recover.

The former NXT star has revealed that he was bullied at school because of his facial differences. It even went as far as kids labeling him a "monster."

#2. The reason for WWE releasing Von Wagner

Von Wagner wasn't a fan favorite in his early days in NXT, however, he grew hugely and began to connect with the fans after some time, going on to feud with Bron Breakker. He even improved his in-ring work and fleshed out his character after aligning himself with Robert Stone.

He was promoted to the main roster in 2023 but wasn't used at all. Many fans were expecting him to show up, but it seems there were no plans for him. Wagner would ultimately be released from WWE in April 2023.

According to a report, the company believed his trajectory after five years didn't match his experience level, and those in charge weren't satisfied. This was ultimately the reason behind his release from the company.

#1. He nearly became the NXT Champion in his first night in WWE NXT

Now, it's clear that the company wanted Von Wagner to succeed in the promotion as he was put in a huge match on his first night in WWE NXT. A fatal-four-way match for the NXT Championship was scheduled to take place between Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, Kyle O'Reilly, and Pete Dunne in September 2021.

However, Wagner replaced O'Reilly in the match and had the opportunity to become the NXT Champion on his debut. After an explosive showing from all four superstars, Wagner came close to winning the match and pinning LA Knight.

However, Tommaso Ciampa broke up the pin and stole the win for himself and, as a result, the vacant WWE NXT Championship.

