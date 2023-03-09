"Sooner or later, we’re going to start beating RAW" - When a top AEW star made a bold prediction for Dynamite

A major AEW star once declared that Tony Khan's promotion would eventually start outshining WWE RAW.

While WWE has effectively established itself as the biggest product in the pro-wrestling business, Tony Khan made a bold attempt to overthrow the Stamford-based company's monopoly in 2019. AEW initially made some big moves, gaining a lot of traction among fans as a legitimate competitor to Vince McMahon's company.

The arrival of high-profile names like Chris Jericho further seemed to shift the scales in AEW's favor. Speaking on Busted Open Radio in 2021, the Ocho even predicted that they would eventually start beating RAW in terms of viewership and ratings.

"Sooner or later, we’re going to start beating RAW. It’s not going to be every week, but I bet you over the next 2-4 months, maybe 4-6, we’re going to start beating RAW, and that’s my prediction that I’m saying to you guys right here...We book smartly, if you watch our show it’s like watching the first three Star Wars episodes—one thing always leads to the next and sometimes you’ll see where the seeds were planted months earlier, but we always know what we want to do and where we want to go." (h/t WrestleZone)

As of now, RAW is still comfortably ahead of the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, it, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will be able to get back on track in the future.

A recent AEW match was criticized by a WWE veteran

Chris Jericho's prediction is yet to come true, as evidenced by the continual criticism AEW has been receiving over the past few months.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, WWE veteran Jim Cornette slammed the apparent pointlessness of the match.

"But it was a clown spot with a job guy who never gets featured, and if he does win it’s on YouTube somewhere and who gives a f**k because he looks like a g****mn used c**ndom. And you’ve got Chris Jericho, a former WWE Champion out there selling for this f**king guy just so he can scratch up a few minutes of TV time to get his angle in." (02:11 onward)

Jericho recently lost his match against Ricky Starks as well at the Revolution pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what he plans to do next.

Do you think AEW will become the top wrestling Promotion in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

