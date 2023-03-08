"He looks like a g**mn used c*ndom" - Chris Jericho's recent AEW opponent roasted by a WWE veteran

Chris Jericho is considered by many fans to be one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, but his AEW run has been met with a lot of criticism. During last week's Dynamite, the veteran took on Peter Avalon, and Jim Cornette slammed the bout due to Jericho's opponent.

While it's been years since Chris Jericho held gold in AEW, the veteran has remained a prominent star on the roster. Over the past few years, he's mainly gotten into team feuds but recently began a heated storyline with Ricky Starks.

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran claimed that having Jericho face Avalon did nothing for the veteran's feud with Starks.

"But it was a clown spot with a job guy who never gets featured, and if he does win it’s on YouTube somewhere and who gives a f**k because he looks like a g****mn used c**ndom. And you’ve got Chris Jericho, a former WWE Champion out there selling for this f**king guy just so he can scratch up a few minutes of TV time to get his angle in." (02:11 onward)

While he criticized Jericho's involvement in the segment, Jim Cornette recently claimed that the veteran will ultimately find his way back into WWE, despite recently stating that he's happy in AEW.

Jim Cornette also claimed that he believes that Chris Jericho only has matches that benefit him

While many praised Jericho for putting Action Andretti over in the star's AEW debut, he has been criticized by many fans online for seemingly burying some of the young talents on the roster. Jim Cornette must be of the same mindset, as he also alleged that the veteran seems to be out for himself.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWRevolution Chris Jericho counters Ricky Starks’ spear with a Codebreaker!! Chris Jericho counters Ricky Starks’ spear with a Codebreaker!!#AEWRevolution https://t.co/vvKAAMaGAT

Earlier in the same episode, Cornette proposed an alternate way the angle could've panned out in a way that would draw fans.

"Chris Jericho is selling for this clown. If you were going to do something like this – and I’ll tell you why they didn’t do this, because it wouldn’t benefit Chris Jericho – but you could’ve had somebody legitimate come out and try to answer the challenge last week and then people might have wanted to see it." (01:43 onward)

Despite this, the veteran recently took a loss against Ricky Starks at AEW Revolution, which has now pushed the Absolute star even further. Only time will tell if this puts him closer to the title scene, but it seems like Jericho is taking a backseat.

