Jim Cornette says 9-time Intercontinental Champion will be back in WWE someday

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette has asserted that a top AEW star will be back in WWE to be inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. The star in question is none other than Chris Jericho.

Y2J's career certainly warrants him a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, but in a recent interview with the Daily Star, The Ocho claimed that he had "zero interest in ever going back to WWE."

On the most recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette said that the leader of JAS would be back at Stamford:

"He'll be back," Cornette said about the nine-time Intercontinental Champion. (0:22 onwards)

Addressing Jericho's comments, Cornette also said that the allure of the Hall of Fame spot will draw The Ocho back to his former company once his contractual obligations with AEW are done.

"At whatever point that Jericho is contractually free, then he will go back to the WWE because they'll induct him into the Hall of Fame." (5:25- 5:32)

Cornette also admitted that in-ring opportunities for Jericho may be limited were he to return and that the former AEW Champion seems comfortable in his current promotion. Nonetheless, the controversial wrestling veteran believes we have not seen the last of The Painmaker in the world's largest promotion.

Cornette believes WWE is the place to be famous

The beauty of having two major American promotions is that it allows wrestlers to choose where they want to work. According to Jim Cornette, that choice is easier now than it was a couple of years ago.

"At least if you're serious about being a wrestler and you believe that you have the talent to get over [...] then unfortunately for the folks at AEW, the WWE is now the place again that you would want to go try to maximize that," Cornette said on a recent episode of his podcast.

Cornette admitted that AEW had its perks when the company was new and fresh, but now it makes more sense for talents to sign with the Stamford-based promotion if they want to reach the top of the wrestling business.

However, Chris Jericho may disagree, as according to him, all that matters is that the options are there, and fans can enjoy watching their favorite stars regardless of what show they're on.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips "To me, [WWE is] not ‘the place to be.’ AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there.



I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE."



- Chris Jericho "To me, [WWE is] not ‘the place to be.’ AEW is the place to be. It really is. I’ve been in WWE. I know how it works. They work that way, I don’t care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there.I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE."- Chris Jericho https://t.co/7gLBTfCjmJ

Do you think Jericho will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? Sound off in the comment section below!

