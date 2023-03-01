Will Chris Jericho continue his association with the pro-wrestling industry? Retirement plans disclosed 

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is undoubtedly one of the most decorated legends in pro-wrestling history. He has left his mark on promotions across the globe and over multiple decades. He'll be turning 53 this year, so fans might not get too many chances to witness The Ocho in action as age catches up to him.

The topic of retirement has been brought up to the leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society in the past. In 2020, the former AEW World Champion explained that he would like to stay involved in pro-wrestling either as a commentator or a consultant. He categorically ruled out becoming an EVP or a writer.

Despite being a legendary wrestler, he is also part of the band Fozzy. Touring with Fozzy is something he intends to continue to do after hanging up his boots.

"I don't know when I'm going to retire. But when I do, I would love to continue being involved in commentary and being a consultant ... I don't want to be an Executive Vice President, I don't want to be a writer. I'd love to be a consultant. And obviously, [touring with] Fozzy, man. That's the best thing about being with Fozzy, we can do this until we're 77-years-old like The Stones. Also, I would continue doing stuff like Saturday Night Special, and Talk Is Jericho, and there's a lot of cool acting things coming up too. So, I will be entertaining you until the day I leave this mortal coil." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion, despite his age, has shown no signs of slowing down. He is currently present on AEW programming weekly and was the inaugural world champion for the company.

Chris Jericho addressed the impact of wrestling on his body after more than two decades

The three-time WWE World Champion discussed the impact that wrestling had on his physical well-being after spending over two decades in the industry. He stated that he'd continue working till he can perform at the highest level, and when his body can't cope anymore, he'll step aside.

“It just depends [sic] as long I can continue to perform at the highest of levels that I feel that I can, then I’ll keep going, and when I feel that I can’t, then I’ll step aside," Chris Jericho revealed.

Whenever Chris Jericho announces his retirement from in-ring action, it will be a huge deal for the industry, not just AEW. The Ocho put his career on the line at AEW All Out 2021 when he faced MJF in a profoundly personal clash.

Chris Jericho will now take on Ricky Starks in a huge match at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The JAS leader has been feuding with The Absolute One over the past few months.

Do you think Jericho will win another world title before retiring? Let us know in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes