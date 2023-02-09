Steve Austin could come out of retirement again if this man shows up at WWE WrestleMania 39

Stone Cold Steve Austin shocked the world at WrestleMania 38 when he came out of retirement to have a match against Kevin Owens. However, fans attending WrestleMania 39 could see the Texas Rattlesnake in action once again if a certain someone shows his face.

That someone is none other than the former AEW World Champion CM Punk, whose future with All Elite Wrestling is still up in the air following the "Brawl Out" incident in September 2022.

While the likes of The Elite were suspended for their involvement, Punk's future has still not been discussed publicly, with many seeing this as a sign that he could be done with the Jacksonville-based promotion, leaving the door open for a potential WWE return.

If Punk does return to WWE, he would be the perfect opponent for Steve Austin as many fans have pointed to a number of similarities between the two men over the years.

Both men have legions of loyal fans. Many of them either became fans of or got back into wrestling because of them, with Austin being the spearhead of the Attitude Era, while CM Punk's pipebomb ushered in a new era of realism that is still seen in the business to this day.

CM Punk has always wanted to main event WrestleMania, and there is no better opponent for the "Straight Edge Superstar" than Stone Cold Steve Austin, but will it happen? Only time will tell!

CM Punk famously wore Steve Austin's t-shirt during his pipebomb promo in 2011

One small detail that people picked up on during CM Punk's famous "pipebomb" promo in 2011 was that instead of wearing a Nexus shirt, the faction he was the leader of at the time, Punk was wearing a Steve Austin shirt.

As people, Punk and Austin are very different, with the former AEW World Champion being notably straight edge, while Austin loves himself a cold one or ten, or a crate depending on how he's feeling.

However, the move to wear a t-shirt of someone who, in character at least, Punk did not like, showed a clear indication that the promo he was about to deliver was going to be something that fans might want to pay attention to. The promo was so influential that the shirt Punk wore is still one of Austin's best-selling pieces of merchandise ever released.

