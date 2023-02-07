There's only one way for WWE to lure CM Punk away from AEW

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk has been away from the spotlight since his involvement in the 'Brawl Out' incident in September 2022, but what if he returned to WWE? What would be the one thing that could lure him back to the company he walked out of in 2014?

There were a few rumblings towards the back end of 2022 that Punk wanted a buy-out of his AEW contract, so that there was no non-compete clause to worry about. This led to people wondering whether he wanted to return to WWE now that Triple H is in charge of the company's creative direction.

However, given his long-standing feud with The Game, that wouldn't be enough to bring him back. In fact, the answer is pretty simple, give him the one thing he always wanted: the main event of WrestleMania.

Brad Willis @ThankYouBecky Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Discussion:



If You Could Change the Result of 1 Match in WWE History, What Would it Be?



For Me: Brock Ending Undertakers Streak at WM30.. Discussion:If You Could Change the Result of 1 Match in WWE History, What Would it Be?For Me: Brock Ending Undertakers Streak at WM30.. https://t.co/rRa9NAZwOr Royal rumble 2013. @CMPunk should have continued his historic title reign and defeated @TheRock . I would have liked to seen them main event that Mania instead of Cena and Rock doing it for the second year in a row. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Royal rumble 2013. @CMPunk should have continued his historic title reign and defeated @TheRock. I would have liked to seen them main event that Mania instead of Cena and Rock doing it for the second year in a row. twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… https://t.co/7plEcw4Ye5

Punk was the WWE Champion heading into WrestleMania 28 in 2012, but his match with Chris Jericho was the co-main event behind John Cena's match with The Rock. However, a year later, the Straight Edge Superstar looked almost certain to finally get the one thing he always wanted.

However, he had to drop the belt to The Rock at the Royal Rumble in 2013 so the rematch between The Great One and John Cena had more weight than the previous year.

This was highly unnecessary, as Punk not only went on to have the best match of that year's WrestleMania against The Undertaker, but it was the final sign that he was not getting his 'Mania main-event, despite being part of the reason why WWE had a brief surge in popularity in the early 2010s.

Seth Rollins also called out CM Punk at the 2023 Royal Rumble

It would be pointless to bring CM Punk back to WWE for anything other than the main event of WrestleMania, but who could his opponent be? One person who outright called out the former AEW World Champion is Seth Rollins.

In the lead-up to the 2023 Royal Rumble match, Seth Rollins was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he was asked if he would like to see CM Punk back in WWE, to which Rollins called him a "cancer."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



And his reply: “Stay away you cancer get away from me forever.”







(WrestlingINC) Seth Rollins was asked about CM Punk.And his reply: “Stay away you cancer get away from me forever.”(WrestlingINC) Seth Rollins was asked about CM Punk.And his reply: “Stay away you cancer get away from me forever.”💀💀💀(WrestlingINC) https://t.co/MTVyfUhj8f

Punk was partly responsible for helping Rollins onto the main roster as it has been widely noted that The Shield was not only the former AEW World Champion's idea, but it was also to help him keep his WWE Championship, which he held at the time.

Do you think CM Punk will go back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Poll : Who would be CM Punk's ideal opponent in a WrestleMania main event? Seth Rollins Stone Cold Steve Austin 0 votes